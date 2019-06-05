TshisaLIVE

Cassper on why Nigerian music industry is better: There's too much petty bullsh*t in SA

05 June 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper Nyovest thinks SA music will never catch up to Nigeria because artists are stuck on petty stuff.
Cassper Nyovest thinks SA music will never catch up to Nigeria because artists are stuck on petty stuff.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

African artists, particularly in Nigeria, have been making major moves on international stages but local rapper Cassper Nyovest doesn't think SA artist will ever catch up because from where he's standing there's too much pettiness blocking the vision.

The Tito Mboweni rapper participated in a conversation started by his manager, T-Lee, about how Nigerian superstars were headlining big events and coming for every single thing.

T-Lee observed that the Nigerian artists seem to have found a collective winning formula, something Cassper felt would never be a thing in Mzansi.

"Too much petty bullshit in SA to grow. Ni***s can't even collaborate on songs. Ni***s want to prove how far they will go alone. We'll never catch up. It's gonna be certain individuals maybe mara as a collective. I've given up," he said.

While his fans seemed to agree with him, there were a couple of people who said the rapper was one of the people "holding back" a collective win for the music industry, due to his "dislike" of another rapper.

They figure, if everyone was willing to work together, including Cassper and the broer he openly admitted to having a problem with, then perhaps Mzansi may have a chance to flourish like Nigeria where music is concerned.

Besides, wasn't it one of these rappers who said: "Teamwork makes the dream work?"

MORE

Tito Mboweni has lunch with Sho Madjozi & all peeps wanna know is if he cooked

Fans begged "the Rasta of cooking" to not hurt their idol with his skills in the kitchen.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

From the projects to the billionaires club: Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper

It's official, Hova is rap's first billionaire.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Lockdown's Katlego beat up her own sister, breaking fans' hearts

Katlego completed Masabatha's mission and now she's in prison and a nightmare to Monde
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Sympathy for Rea Tsotella's Khutso, but he must clean up his act

Looks can be deceiving.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa tells Bonang to keep shining to silence her haters TshisaLIVE
  3. 'OPW' bride 'stole' 'Madea's Family Reunion' vows & tweeps can't believe it TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi excluded from HHP's will, family 'not surprised' TshisaLIVE
  5. Fikile Mbalula poked fun at Sjava's 'taxi boss' outfit and Twitter was a mess TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X