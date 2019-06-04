Tito Mboweni has lunch with Sho Madjozi & all peeps wanna know is if he cooked

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had Sho Madjozi fans sweating worse than a Kigali curry on Tuesday when he revealed that he travelled all the way to Limpopo to have lunch with the double Sama winner.

Sho is the toast of Mzansi at the moment after she walked away with the Best Newcomer and Best Female Artist at the Samas this past weekend.

To celebrate, Tito drove to the star's home town Shirley, outside Louis Trichardt, in Limpopo to meet her and have lunch.