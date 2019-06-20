Pearl Thusi responds to backlash over Kelly K interview

Pearl Thusi has hit back at the angry Twitter mob that formed on Thursday night to drag her after her interview with Kelly Khumalo.

Pearl was once again the talk of social media on Wednesday evening when her chat with Kelly on Behind The Story went viral.

Pearl chatted to Kelly about her career, rumours and the death of her late boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa.

However, fans thought she missed an opportunity to get Kelly's side of the story about the murder of the football star, especially in light of recent reports alleging that several arrests in connection with Senzo's murder were imminent.

Soon Pearl found herself on the Twitter trends list as waves of angry messages flooded her mentions, accusing her of being biased and "letting Kelly off the hook".