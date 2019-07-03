Candice Modiselle: We're doing amazing things in SA that needs to be celebrated

Former Yo.TV presenter and Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle has hailed the quality of acting in SA, saying that it is at a great level that needs to be celebrated more.

The star, who recently took part in an emotional storyline on Generations about the vithu virus, told TshisaLIVE that the production showed off the excellence that South Africa is capable of.

"People are starting to see now the work that goes into our craft. On any given day on set you see people work hard and do everything in their power to deliver powerful performances. You see sets that are different, locations that are different. You see a constant commitment to the story."

Candice said that often South Africans don't see the talent they possess because of the comparison with America, but that we should be proud of ourselves as a people.

"We are such amazing people and there is no one that can tell our stories like we can. There is so much that is still to be told and which the world wants to hear."

Candice said that she was enjoying her time on the set of the show and was grateful for the chance to do what she loves the most.

"I have grown quite a lot as an actress and it has been an amazing journey so far."

Candice is one of three siblings heating up the industry and speaking to TshisaLIVE in 2017, Candice said people often assumed that she was copying her sisters Refilwe and Bontle by being in the entertainment industry.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was following in my sisters' footsteps because I did not have my own path or journey. People also assume that I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame and the Modiselle name. People compare us because we are sisters but I never compare myself to them and neither have they. It has been great to have them around."