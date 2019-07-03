Fans aren't convinced that Nyan'Nyan's Henry will change

A man named Henry promised to change his ways after being hauled to SABC 1's hit reality confessions show Nyan'Nyan to work on his relationship with his bae.

The man was accused of not only cheating but being abusive and tried to defend himself on the show.

He told host Luyanda Potwana that he was trying and claimed he was a part of his kids' life and committed to make changes to be a better partner.

But judging by how aggressive Henry got when he was confronted, viewers' second-guessed his sincerity.

They took to social media to suggest that Henry was not about to switch up his life and claimed that alcohol was at the centre of his problems.

They suggested that he loved the bottle too much to give it up.

As always, they came through with hilarious memes.