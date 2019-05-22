Twitter heartbroken by 'Nyan’Nyan' abuse claims
Nyan'Nyan fans were shaking with frustration on Tuesday when Khulekani appeared on the show and admitted to hitting his girlfriend.
Fans were ready to throw Khulekani away with the rest of the trash when he confessed to raising his hand to his bae, Nompilo, after she allegedly caught him cheating.
Sis was apparently pregnant at the time and later lost the baby.
She claimed Khulekani's jealousy had led him to beat any man he saw talking to her.
She added that she had tried to have him arrested, but he ran away.
Khulekani said he was not happy with the way Nompilo spoke to him and suspected she was cheating.
He added that when she caught him being unfaithful, she pulled back the blankets, leaving him feeling disrespected.
Host Luyanda Potwana was shocked by the explanation and called Khulekani out on it, saying he was not buying the excuse and called it "utter disrespect".
Fans of the show were just as angry and filled Twitter with memes and messages slamming Khulekani. They also criticised Nompilo for giving him another chance to change.
I like how Luyanda handles deep conversations with people. He doesn't take side, he listens. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/6zFaiJR1fe— Ndingunyana ka Mhambi (@Unathi_M2) May 21, 2019
Bullies/abusers always want to appear stronger - when they are scared. Bunch of scared, insecure & weak cowards!#NyanNyan #StopWomenAbuse 🛑 pic.twitter.com/XoLxmcGMWU— Luyanda Potwana (@LuyandaPotwana) May 21, 2019
If it's Amadimoni like he claims, he must go there by the church so that those that cast out demons can cast them out#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/EPjF3Rv3Ni— 🍒ty (@Amo_Sephiri) May 21, 2019
Luyanda is speaking facts on this episode. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/kCGTdY6ICy— 🐐 (@Z_Mange) May 21, 2019
#NyanNyan she found him naked with another women and he , but instead of apologising to her ,he beats her,this guy is crazy hle bathong pic.twitter.com/Rtw1DbldES— Koketso makgeru (@KoketsoMakgeru) May 21, 2019
#NyanNyan I don't think this guy is going to change his ways 💔 I feel sorry for this lady.. No family to support you 😭💔 #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/W2g5vIFC4O— ❤Kay Radipali ❤ (@Radipali96) May 21, 2019
#NyanNyan imagine going back to such a relationship. Prayers for the girl 😭😭🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/isCVWA392B— Shawn Moropa (@Shawnmoropa) May 21, 2019