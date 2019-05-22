TshisaLIVE

Twitter heartbroken by 'Nyan’Nyan' abuse claims

22 May 2019 - 10:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Luyanda was shocked by the confession.
Image: Via Nyan'Nyan Twitter

Nyan'Nyan fans were shaking with frustration on Tuesday when Khulekani appeared on the show and admitted to hitting his girlfriend.

Fans were ready to throw Khulekani away with the rest of the trash when he confessed to raising his hand to his bae, Nompilo, after she allegedly caught him cheating.

Sis was apparently pregnant at the time and later lost the baby.

She claimed Khulekani's jealousy had led him to beat any man he saw talking to her.

She added that she had tried to have him arrested, but he ran away.

Khulekani said he was not happy with the way Nompilo spoke to him and suspected she was cheating.

He added that when she caught him being unfaithful, she pulled back the blankets, leaving him feeling disrespected.

Host Luyanda Potwana was shocked by the explanation and called Khulekani out on it, saying he was not buying the excuse and called it "utter disrespect".

Fans of the show were just as angry and filled Twitter with memes and messages slamming Khulekani. They also criticised Nompilo for giving him another chance to change.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
