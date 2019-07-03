LISTEN | Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo's first joint interview since THAT viral video

After maintaining their silence ever since the video of Mampintsha allegedly slapping Babes Wodumo went viral a few months ago, the pair have finally poured out their hearts in their first joint interview.

In an exclusive with Ukhozi FM's Lady D, Mampintsha and Babes spoke about their new music and how they are "better" than they've ever been as a team. The duo, who now call themselves Bonnie and Clyde, were promoting their new music.

They were all giggles and chose not to go into what had happened between them or what is currently happening as far as a "romantic relationship" goes.

"We are very grateful for the love we get. It's very clear that people love us. I mean, when things happen and they hear that we are involved, everything stops," Babes said.

Mampintsha added: "We are grateful for the understanding and I just wanna say to them, without saying too much, let us watch our behaviours and treat these women like the valuable people they are."