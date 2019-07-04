TshisaLIVE

TSHISA - Lebo M dishes the deets on his The Lion King track with Beyoncé

04 July 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lebo M says the process of making the track was "magical".
Image: Lebo M via Instagram

As the world waits with bated breath for the release of a song featuring Beyoncé for the upcoming The Lion King film, Lebo M has told TshisaLIVE about the magic that was created in studio.

The soundtrack to the film, which also features SA's John Kani, was released last week and features a track simply titled "TBA". 

The track is written by Bey with the help of Lebo M.

Lebo told TshisaLIVE about the track this week and said that although they were hardly in studio together it was a special project.

"There were many different parts to the song and so I found a lot of elements, including some of her work, already in place. It was just about putting everything together. The whole package is quite exceptional.

"It was about linking her composition to the phonetic expression of The Lion King. That was where I came in, produced the vocal arrangement and to do some writing. It went from a good song to a good song for The Lion King."

Apart from the song, Lebo M revealed that the film will also feature a version of his hit song He Lives In You entirely in Xhosa, and a remake, with the help of Pharrell Williams, of Mbube (The Lion Sleeps Tonight) in tribute to the original composer, South African Solomon Linda.

"It is quite exciting and a little overwhelming but we worked hard. I am not going to underestimate how significant it is to be involved with the film, 25 years after the film's first release." 

