Beyoncé teamed up with Lebo M on 'secret' Lion King song

In the frenzy that has taken over social media after tickets for The Lion King went on sale, it has been revealed that Queen Beyoncé has collaborated with Mzansi's Lebo M on a surprise track for the film.

The film, which also features SA veteran actor John Kani, opens at local box offices in less than a month. The tracklist for the film was released this week and featured a track simply titled "TBA".

The film's director Jon Favreau confirmed that Queen Bey wrote the song with Lebo M.

"Yeah, it [the track] doesn't replace anything. We have all the original songs, but there's a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M, who's part of it with Hans Zimmer," Jon told popular US entertainment publication Fandango.

He said that Lebo M and the rest of the team helped Bey make the track feel like an organic part of the new production.

"They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there's already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production.

Meanwhile, both the film and Beyoncé have topped the local Twitter trends list for much of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as fans discussed its release.

It probably wasn't helped when a TV trailer for the film, featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba and Beyoncé as Nala went viral online.

In the clip, the pair perform the iconic song Can You Feel the Love Tonight.