Tasché Burger wins The Voice SA & it's a pretty big deal
There was much anticipation as the top 5 The Voice SAcontestants took to the stage for Sunday's star-studded season three finale. At crunch time, fans were left emotional as their favourite, Siki Jo-An, was voted off. Tasché Burger won the competition.
19-year-old Tasché Burger made history as the first woman and youngest contestant to win The Voice SA, after beating out four other contenders in Sunday Night's finale.
Nearly 10 million votes were cast for this season's winner. Tasché joins previous winners, Craig Lucas and Matthew Richard Stirton.
The finale was broadcast live from the Mosaiek Teatro in Johannesburg in Johannesburg and included performances by, among others, Timothy Moloi, Jo Black, Francois van Coke and Judith Sephuma.
Tasché walked away with a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa, a Toyota RAV4, Truworths clothing vouchers worth R100,000 and a Huawei P30 Pro among other prizes.
19 year old Tasché is announced as the winner of #TheVoiceSA season 3!! Congratulations 🎉🎈 pic.twitter.com/GqerASiDcs— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 7, 2019
Just moments after being announced as the winner Tasché was overcome with emotion and took the opportunity to thank everyone who supported her over the past few months.
At a press conference shortly after the finale, Tasché said her journey in the competition had been worth it and that she was excited to head home to Cape Town to celebrate with loved ones.
Tasché recently matriculated and is a part-time waitress from Brackenfell in the Mother City.
She described herself at the start of the competition as a natural singer who has always seen music as “a passion, a hobby, a love – it’s all in one.”
Press conference with The Voice Season 3 winner Tasché Burger and the rest of the M-Net team. pic.twitter.com/prGXtkUl3V— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) July 7, 2019
Tasché's mentor and coach on the show, Francois van Coke was overjoyed about the win.
"Tasché my spirit animal. I am so proud of you. I am so happy that you won. I am the happiest man in the world at the moment. Amazing."
#TeamVanCoke's Captain, @FrancoisVanCoke congratulates his talent, @BurgerTasche on a well-deserved win! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/po8tfDn1iw #TheVoiceSA pic.twitter.com/7Vd6oFPvpf— The Voice SA (@VoiceSA) July 7, 2019