WATCH | Rami Chuene's birthday celebration started at the gym with Shesha Geza

While others are celebrating their birthdays at home, Rami Chuene aka “TGOM” posted a video on her Instagram celebrating her birthday in style recently.

In the post she was dancing to De Mthunda and Njelic's song Shesha Geza whilst training at Fight Club SA in Honeydew.

Her dance moves were on steroids as she went into beast mode in the gym.

She was also surprised with a cake at the gym by her friends.

TGOM was over the moon to be surrounded by people that love her on her special day.

Levels! Just imagine getting a surprise birthday cake at the gym on your birthday.

Cava the video