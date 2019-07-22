IN MEMES | LOL! Twitter dubs 'Idols SA' the 'new home of comedy'

At the rate the talent is going on Idols SA, the show will have more wooden mic contestants and comedians than actual singers. But the level of entertainment is high and viewers can't help but laugh along.

Sunday night's episode of the singing competition left many viewers laughing out loud, as the show became the gift that kept on giving in terms of comic relief.

Beatrice, who brought back the feeling of "feel it, it is here" (remember the 2010 Soccer World Cup?), was a particular cup of laughter.

DJ's Fresh as the guest judge combined with Somgaga's hype-man skills and Unathi's laughter, there was no way one could keep a straight face. Even the Randall had to laugh at how bad Beatrice's rendition of Shakira's This Time For Africa was.