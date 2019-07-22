TshisaLIVE

Cassper defends Motswako: I think y'all are obsessed with killing genres

But tweeps asked him what has he been doing about it...

22 July 2019 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Cassper Nyovest says he's gonna put more effort in giving Motswako the respect it deserves.
Cassper Nyovest says he's gonna put more effort in giving Motswako the respect it deserves.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took time out to appreciate the genre of motswako on his TL recently, saying the genre opened doors for many rappers - with him included - but sadly isn't acknowledged as it should.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker said he was sad to realise that he's one of the artists that haven't given due credit to the music genre made popular by the likes of HHP, Morafe Mo Molemi, and Khuli Chana among others.

"Motswako was the gateway for many of us. Sadly most of us don't acknowledge it today. I guess I have to go harder for my forefathers. Thank you for the foundation," he said.

Cassper even took time from his "I no longer argue on the TL because people only say things for retweets" stance to defend motswako when one tweep said the genre died.

"I think y'all are obsessed with killing genres and cultures. Lol... Every week something is dying. So many niggas rode the Motswako wave and still do but won't say it. They would rather give it new names. Motswako is forever!"

Looks like the rapper's sudden realisation of the respect he "owes" to motswako was brought by one of his upcoming features.

After a lot of requests, legendary motswakolista Khuli Chana got in studio with Cassper to make a motswako jam.

Fans are super excited about it and so are Khuli and Cass!

Fans left saddened by Vinette Ebrahim's '7de Laan' exit after 19 years

It's going to be hard for fans to say bye to another all-time fave on 7de Laan
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Nipsey Hussle's two-year-old son set to inherit $1m from his estate

Lauren London is looking out for her son's welfare
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lebo M on Beyoncé in The Lion King: She is spectacular as Nala

Lebo M said the film is more African than before.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Prince Kaybee calls out trolls for dragging Lady Zamar over her acne TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Zodwa Wabantu decided to undergo vaginal tightening treatment TshisaLIVE
  3. Five snaps of Thando Thabethe serving sauce TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans left saddened by Vinette Ebrahim's '7de Laan' exit after 19 years TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Trevor Noah on bagging two Emmy nods TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg
X