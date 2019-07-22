Cassper defends Motswako: I think y'all are obsessed with killing genres

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took time out to appreciate the genre of motswako on his TL recently, saying the genre opened doors for many rappers - with him included - but sadly isn't acknowledged as it should.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker said he was sad to realise that he's one of the artists that haven't given due credit to the music genre made popular by the likes of HHP, Morafe Mo Molemi, and Khuli Chana among others.

"Motswako was the gateway for many of us. Sadly most of us don't acknowledge it today. I guess I have to go harder for my forefathers. Thank you for the foundation," he said.

Cassper even took time from his "I no longer argue on the TL because people only say things for retweets" stance to defend motswako when one tweep said the genre died.

"I think y'all are obsessed with killing genres and cultures. Lol... Every week something is dying. So many niggas rode the Motswako wave and still do but won't say it. They would rather give it new names. Motswako is forever!"