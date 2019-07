Fans and musicians gathered in the Sandton Convention Centre to commemorate the life of musician Johnny Clegg on July 26 2019.

Clegg passed away on July 17 2019 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The memorial service had a brief program that was lead by actor John Kani as director, with performances by Soweto Gospel Choir, Zolani Mahola and Sipho Mchunu.