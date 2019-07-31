'Forgiveness is important': Teko Modise makes peace with his father

Soccer star Teko Modise has taken his reconciliation with his father, Steve Sekgaila, a step further, sharing an image on social media of the pair meeting.

Reflecting on the efforts he made to rekindle their bond, Teko said forgiveness was important in his journey to finding peace.

“Never thought I would actually say this, never mind posting the only picture I have of us, forgiveness is important for peace, sanity and growth...my dad.”