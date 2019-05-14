Soccer

Teko Modise: 'Zwane the best player in SA after Doctor Khumalo'

14 May 2019 - 10:52 By Mark Gleeson
Former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Teko Modise (L) share a fun moment with Themba Zwane (R) during the launch of the former's book in November 2017.
Former Mamelodi Sundowns teammates Teko Modise (L) share a fun moment with Themba Zwane (R) during the launch of the former's book in November 2017.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

One of the most influential figures in the local game bowed out at the weekend after a stellar career and on Monday night‚ just ahead of Cape Town City’s annual awards‚ held a valedictory discourse on his career and the state of the local game.

It was Teko Modise's first discussion since last Friday’s sudden announcement of his intention to retire and it was emotive for the ex-Bafana Bafana‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United midfielder to express his thoughts.

“I was not expecting what Black Leopards did and they had no obligation to do that‚ as they were fighting for their lives and we were actually looking to relegate them‚ so for them to give me a guard of honour was very emotional‚” Modise said of the scenes before his last game in City colours on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium.

‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots

Cape Town City have announced that former Bafana Bafana midfield star Teko Modise will play his last game on Saturday.
Sport
4 days ago

“Over the weekend‚ I‘ve really understood how much I am actually loved in South African football. I got a lot of messages and I’m very grateful.”

Asked who he earmarked as the next influential and exciting talent in the country‚ Modise had no hesitation in batting for Sundowns midfielder Zwane.

“Zwane does not get the praise he deserves because many do not realise what he is actually doing in Africa‚ in the league and with the national team‚" he said.

"No other player is contributing the way he is.

“Maybe it is because he doesn’t step on the ball‚ or juggle the ball‚ that people don’t appreciate him as much but I think he is the best player I’ve seen in South Africa after Doctor Khumalo.

Kekana‚ Zwane and Lorch nominated for Footballer of the Season award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will hope the 16 Premier League coaches will pick him for this season's Footballer of the Season award ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“He knows how to play. He’s my Footballer of the Year and he’s the next big thing.”

But Zwane will have to be even better if he is to help Sundowns win a third successive league title next year because Modise believes it will Cape Town City’s turn.

“We should win next season‚" he said.

"We realise there were two or three games we lost or drew this season that we could have won and had we done so we would have won the league easily.

"We have an opportunity to step up next season‚ we cannot be happy with number two or three.”

Modise said he was aware he could still play for one or two more seasons in the Premier Soccer League but was “tired of the pains I feel after the games” and “getting up and go back again.”

“Retirement was always going to come so I had to be realistic about that‚" he said.

"I wasn’t going to play as many games as I could anymore.”

Most read

  1. Mosimane slams Baxter’s attempt to bring back Quinton Fortune to Bafana Soccer
  2. 'I want Pitso Mosimane to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns‚' says ... Soccer
  3. Percy Tau on target again in Europe Soccer
  4. 'Steve Komphela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to second place‚' says Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs fail to qualify for top eight as Chippa United put them to the ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title Sport
  2. Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates Sport
  3. Manchester City on the brink of EPL glory as Liverpool cling to hope Sport
  4. Maritzburg Utd still have PSL survival hope Sport
  5. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  6. Orlando Pirates win big but still second best Sport
  7. Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated Soccer
  8. 'Steve Komphela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to second place‚' says Pitso ... Soccer
X