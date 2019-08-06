Anele Mdoda and Connie Ferguson join Miss SA judging panel

As the country gears up to crown the 2019 Miss South Africa, radio host Anele Mdoda has become the latest big name to join the pageant's judging panel.

Anele will be joined by former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, model Thando Hopa and actress Connie Ferguson.

Bonang Matheba will host the event, to be held at Time Square in Pretoria on Friday. It will be televised live and simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Anele, who returns to the pageant for the third time as a judge, said she would approach things differently this time. "I have grown ... I have become a mom, so that also not only makes me be more nurturing, but also more focused for the task at hand," she said.