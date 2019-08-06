TshisaLIVE

Anele Mdoda and Connie Ferguson join Miss SA judging panel

06 August 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Anele Mdoda will be a judge at the Miss SA pageant for the third time.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

As the country gears up to crown the 2019 Miss South Africa, radio host Anele Mdoda has become the latest big name to join the pageant's judging panel.

Anele will be joined by former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, model Thando Hopa and actress Connie Ferguson.

Bonang Matheba will host the event, to be held at Time Square in Pretoria on Friday. It will be televised live and simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

Anele, who returns to the pageant for the third time as a judge, said she would approach things differently this time. "I have grown ... I have become a mom, so that also not only makes me be more nurturing, but also more focused for the task at hand," she said.

Miss SA 2019 goes beyond conventional beauty standards, Mzansi approves

Miss SA 2019 has already won the hearts of many, who feel this year's competition reflects SA society
3 weeks ago

"Don’t be under any illusions: being Miss South Africa is a massive undertaking for the person wearing the crown.

"I always say, if you are beautiful, go out there and use it. Everyone can be pretty, but being beautiful comes from a deeper place. This competition serves as a launchpad to go out into the world and get attention for whatever your calling is. Pageants are the original reality shows!”

Connie said she would be looking for someone who was not only beautiful and fun-loving, but who also understands South Africa.

"Someone who is beautiful from the inside out, doesn’t take themselves too seriously, is personable, healthy and loves life! A great communicator - seeing as should they win, they would not only represent themselves but South Africa as a whole. Someone who understands the history of South Africa, and appreciates and understands the diversity of our nation," she explained.

Return of the Queen! Bonang to host Miss SA & her bubbly is the official drink too!

Sis sis making money moves like she works at the bank.
3 weeks ago

Miss SA mum as Minnie Dlamini & others slam 'extremely tanned' pics of finalists

'The official Miss SA pictures of this year's finalists are very disappointing," Minnie said.
1 week ago

