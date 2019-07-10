Return of the Queen! Bonang to host Miss SA & her bubbly is the official drink too!

Can we please just shut down 2019 and give it all to Bonang — Queen B is dominating like Caster at the races.

Just days after champopo range, House of BNG, was THE drink of the Durban July after-parties, sis has announced that it will also be the official celebration drink of the Miss SA pageant.

The Miss SA pageant will be broadcast live from the Sun Arena in Pretoria on August 9 and will be simulcast on M-Net and Mzansi Magic.

The show's organiser announced on Tuesday that Bonang will also be the host of this year's competition, after hosting it in 2018.