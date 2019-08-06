Shekhinah is Apple Music's most streamed female artist in SA

Coming in at number two was Lady Zamar. Afro-soul singer Amanda Black took eighth spot, while gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo completed the top 10.

See the full list below:

1. Shekhinah

2. Lady Zamar

3. Karen Zoid

4. Lebo Sekgobela

5. Simmy

6. Karlien van Jaarsveld

7. Zonke Dikana

8. Amanda Black

9. Juanita du Plessis

10. Ntokozo Mbambo

Female-centric playlists

Apple Music asked the women to curate their own exclusive female-centric playlists.

Shekhinah said her choice represented the places she had visited and her favourite moments.

"Music is my first language, no matter where in the world I am. I chose these songs to represent all the places I've been and favourite moments I have lived. Each one holds a special place down memory lane and each artist is a queen in their own way and space."

Lady Zamar said the women on her playlist "formulated a great part of the conversations that eventually led to me being the woman and artist that I am today".

"Each is unique and powerful in image, voice, sound and delivery of message. These stellar artists embraced the duality of being a woman in the 21st century, having to work and still be feminine, strong and fragile at the very same time."

According to Amanda, her playlist consisted of women who had inspired her.

"This playlist consists of women who have inspired me as a budding musician and also women who still inspire me now that I'm living my dream, telling my stories through melodies. My peers motivate me to push boundaries and challenge myself. The legends remind me of when I was still dreaming, and motivate me to keep going."