TshisaLIVE

Asanda Foji's determined to eliminate that cellulite

17 March 2018 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Asanda Foji is determined to get rid of that unwanted cellulite.
Asanda Foji is determined to get rid of that unwanted cellulite.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Asanda Foji has decided to go back to school to complete her studies and that means she has had to tighten her belt without a steady income. 

Remember those days at university when two minute noodles was a staple? 

Yeah, Asanda has kinda taken a trip back to those good ol' days. 

But being broke is the least of Asanda's worries. 

"When u open a mini gym studio at home as the only participant, because u decided to 'go back to school' and 'gave up everrrrrything'! So basically 'ur broke' LOL and the cellulite is not at all understanding of ur current conditions." 

Keep at it guurl it will all be worth it! 

Here's what we learnt from Ntsiki's interview with herself

So... because the media has erhm... a tendency of making a villain out of Ntsiki Mazwai, the poet has taken it upon herself to tell her own story, in ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

I felt disrespected, I won't let it go - Inside Marah Louw & the Fergusons' explosive feud

Mara Louw has been left fuming after she was apparently offered a per-call contract on popular soapie The Queen, which she labelled "insulting and ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Kani on underprivileged kids seeing Black Panther: It grabbed my heart

Actor John Kani has hailed an initiative by the 947 Breakfast Club to get underprivileged children to watch Black Panther as an incredible ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation

Zodwa has urged her friends and fans not to retaliate or interrogate Zambians living in South Africa after she was stopped at a Zambian airport over ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  2. Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. No massive acting gigs for Connie Chiume after Black Panther TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X