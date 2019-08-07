TshisaLIVE

Kwesta talks love, business and Spring Break

07 August 2019 - 07:54 By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Kwesta and Yolanda are evidently besotted with each other.
Image: Instagram/ Yolanda Mvelese

Hip-hop heavyweight Kwesta spilt the tea on married life, Raplyf Records and the three-day Spring Break recently.

The music event will see the Khethile Khethile hitmaker share the stage with renowned musicians, the likes of AKA, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Black Motion, Shekhinah and many more. 

In an interview with TshisaLIVE ahead of the event, Kwesta said the reason he decided to host the event at Germiston Lake was that he loved Ekurhuleni and loved where he came from.

"There are not a lot of events and shows happening there and people don’t see their favorite celebrities and musicians performing that side, that's why I decided to bring it near them."

Touching on his love life, Kwesta felt that there wasn't much of a difference now that he was hitched to his long-term girlfriend of nine years, now wife, Yolanda. "The only difference is that everybody knows that we are married. Nothing really has changed."

Since running Raplyf Records for the past three years, Kwesta expressed that the most rewarding thing about his business was hearing people talk about their experience after his shows.

"During my performances, you'll see all the smiles on people's faces feeling joyful and joyous. People's happiness is the most rewarding, as it is really not about the money."

