TshisaLIVE

Amazing! Kwesta’s new music video gets 500k views in 3 days

28 May 2019 - 11:02 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Kwesta's 'Khethile Khethile' music video is a hit with his fans.
Kwesta's 'Khethile Khethile' music video is a hit with his fans.
Image: Instagram/Yolanda Vilakazi

Kwesta's latest music video, for his single, Khethile Khethile, raked in half a million views on YouTube in just three days. 

And judging by the hyperound it, fans have given Kwesta 100% for it.

The rapper has nailed down the recipe of how to cook up music and visuals that his fans can relate to.

Kwesta thanked his followers for the love and support.

The video, which lets fans in on Kwesta and Yolanda's white weddingfew months ago, clearly hit all the right notes. Not only did fans get to see footage from the intimate ceremony that they had never seen before , but they were also mostly left in their feels by the beauty and raw emotions of some of the scenes.

There's a scene where Kwesta and his grandmother embrace and shed a tear that will tug at your heartstrings!

On Tuesday morning, the music video had 607,308 and was still going up.

Watch it below if you still don't know what the fuss is about!

MORE

Sbahle gets real about amnesia, leaving relationships & being labelled a 'murderer'

'I never faked my amnesia or not having recollection of my past relationships'
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Letshego Zulu writes book about Gugu: There were plenty of tears & lots of smiles

The book, titled 'I Choose To Live: Life After Losing Gugu', will be available in July
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Somizi & his in-laws 'grateful' for life after Mohale spends week in ICU

"It’s been a really tough week for me. For him (Mohale). For our families. He was in ICU all week," Somizi wrote
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Rami Chuene: We should be applauding black excellence

That #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyMagic are amazing to see!
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  2. Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Coffee pokes fun at Papa Penny's 'Malema diss track' TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi on Rasta's Arnold Schwarzenegger painting: I wish I had Rasta’s ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Itu Khune shuts down the net with 'golf day with bae' snaps TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan
X