WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out

Actress Rami Chuene’s body is on fleek and the star gave us a glimpse this week on how she keeps it blazing hot.

The Queen actress posted a video on Instagram of her working out with her personal trainer Xolisani at the gym.

Kwesta’s song Spirit was playing during her training session and she got into the real "spirit" to train harder.

Rami recently started a fifty-day challenge to look hotter for summer and showed us how it’s done.

The level of her training was on point and you could tell the "spirit" is running through her veins

“One thing I know for sure is that no matter where you are or what you do, if Spirit plays, you must do the right thing,” she wrote.

It just shows that summer bodies are constructed in winter.

Watch the video below