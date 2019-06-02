TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kwesta's song gives Rami Chuene the 'spirit' to work out

02 June 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Rami Chuene shows off her boxing skills.
Rami Chuene shows off her boxing skills.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Rami Chuene’s body is on fleek and the star gave us a glimpse this week on how she keeps it blazing hot.

The Queen actress posted a video on Instagram of her working out with her personal trainer Xolisani at the gym. 

Kwesta’s song Spirit was playing during her training session and she got into the real "spirit" to train harder.

Rami recently started a fifty-day challenge to look hotter for summer and showed us how it’s done.

The level of her training was on point and you could tell the "spirit" is running through her veins

“One thing I know for sure is that no matter where you are or what you do, if Spirit plays, you must do the right thing,” she wrote.

It just shows that summer bodies are constructed in winter.

Watch the video below

RELATED ARTICLES

Rami Chuene: We should be applauding black excellence

That #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackBoyMagic are amazing to see!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Rami Chuene throws shade at 'chancers': You need to know your lines before you ad lib

Rami is tired of these actors who want to take the easy way
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Rami Chuene slams religious leaders for preaching 'bile' to unsuspecting churchgoers

Rami Chuene has advised fans not to be silly.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life TshisaLIVE
  2. Nyaniso Dzedze reflects on the 'battles' of marrying a white woman TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle joins Ntsiki vs Pearl Thusi 'twar' and it gets messy TshisaLIVE
  4. Hide your mamas! Pearl Thusi's at it again 'cos she's tired of the disrespect TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa laughs off 'ancestral' curse claims over lobola payment: I don't believe ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X