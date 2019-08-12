TshisaLIVE

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss confirms pregnancy via YouTube game

12 August 2019
Baby number two for Rolene Strauss.
Image: Instagram/Rolene Strauss

Former Miss World and Miss SA Rolene Strauss confirmed that she is three months pregnant, making the announcement via a game on her YouTube channel.

Rolene, who posts a new video on the channel every Wednesday, titled the video "big announcement".

It was her first live video and she asked viewers to play "Pictionary" with her. She then drew images, while people had to guess how it related to her news.

Rolene said she initially wanted to start trying for baby number two earlier this year, but was then asked to be on the cover of Women's Health.

She underwent a strict dieting and exercise regime ahead of the shoot.

The beauty queen said once it was over, she was ready to start trying to fall pregnant.

No more trying to hide the 'awkward little bump', she said in a post after the announcement.

Rolene made her first public appearance since falling pregnant at the Miss SA pageant on Women's Day on Friday.

