Psyfo pops the question to his girl Aamirah

12 August 2019 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Psyfo and Aamirah are officially engaged.
Image: Instagram/Psyfo

Music producer Psyfo and his girlfriend Aamirah Mirah are set to tie the knot, after he got down on one knee. 

Psyfo popped the question in Zanzibar over the weekend and shared the exciting news with followers on Instagram. 

"Mate! The space said yes! Imagine she said yes," he captioned a series of pics of them. 

He explained that Aamirah arranged the trip in celebration of his birthday. 

"Mate shout-out to the space for such an amazing bday gift! All I wanted was to relax a lot so she decided to take me out to the sun and blue waters," Psyfo said.  

Psyfo and Aamirah first went public about their romance in 2017 and have been serving #lovegoals ever since. 

Here's more snaps of their amazing baecation. 

Happy women’s day mate!!! ❤️❤️❤️💍

