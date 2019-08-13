Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, hits the ground running: 'I hope I make you proud'

Shortly after she was crowned the country's newest ambassador, she reflected on the responsibilities that come with the title, while acknowledging the women who have held it previously. She said she, too, hopes to make SA proud.

"So many great queens have come before me and I hope to continue the streak of amazing women who have contributed so much to society. So, here sits the crown, beautifully so on my kinky, coarse hair. I hope to make South Africa proud."

Zozibini has dreamed of this moment since she was a child. In her Miss SA acceptance speech, the Eastern Cape-born 25-year-old said she always knew she wanted to do something extraordinary with her life.

"At a young age, I did not have a clear idea of how I would achieve this, but I knew I had to find a way to be impactful and to be a catalyst for positive change in my community and even the world."

She said she draws inspiration from the likes of Steve Biko and Nelson Mandela, as they represent selflessness.