Miss SA, Zozibini Tunzi, hits the ground running: 'I hope I make you proud'
Newly crowned Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi has hit the ground running. She has let her more than 100,000 Instagram followers in on what she is up to, from moving into her new Sandton, Johannesburg, apartment to her first meeting with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Her answers to questions on pageant night on Friday are what prompted the minister to ask for a meeting with her, so there just might be a collaboration between the women.
View this post on Instagram
Last night I had an incredible dinner with honorable Minister @stellarated. She invited me because she found interest in what I had to say in my Q&A rounds on pageant night. She wanted to find out more about what I want to achieve on my year of reign and to see if we could possibly collaborate. We had brilliant conversations. As if that wasn't enough I received a call from the honorable president @cyrilramaphosa to congratulate me and to wish me well on my journey ahead. It is safe to say that we have hit the ground running. I am so excited for the year ahead. I asked God to put me in a position where I could do something impactful for my country, where I could do something to help and he gave me the Miss SA platform. I am extremely blessed ❤️🙏🏾 #buhlethecrown
Shortly after she was crowned the country's newest ambassador, she reflected on the responsibilities that come with the title, while acknowledging the women who have held it previously. She said she, too, hopes to make SA proud.
"So many great queens have come before me and I hope to continue the streak of amazing women who have contributed so much to society. So, here sits the crown, beautifully so on my kinky, coarse hair. I hope to make South Africa proud."
Zozibini has dreamed of this moment since she was a child. In her Miss SA acceptance speech, the Eastern Cape-born 25-year-old said she always knew she wanted to do something extraordinary with her life.
"At a young age, I did not have a clear idea of how I would achieve this, but I knew I had to find a way to be impactful and to be a catalyst for positive change in my community and even the world."
She said she draws inspiration from the likes of Steve Biko and Nelson Mandela, as they represent selflessness.