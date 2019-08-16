‘Onward and upward’: Ntsiki Mazwai confirms Moja Love departure
Five months after scoring a TV gig on Moja Love's talk show, Show Me Love, Ntsiki Mazwai has announced that she will be leaving the channel at the end of the month.
The star made the shocking revelation on social media this week, thanking everyone for their support.
Reflecting on her time at the show, Ntsiki said: “It's been amazing and I have grown a lot”.
It's been amazing and I have grown a lot!!!! It's my last 2 weeks at SHOW ME LOVE! Thank you for an awesome journey and for all your support! I enjoyed my time at Moja Love! Onwards and Upwards!!!!!!! Im available hehehehe pic.twitter.com/b0cbhagOw6— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
The star revealed to a fan that she is leaving after her contract expires in two weeks.
Ntsiki's future on the show came under the microscope earlier this month after Moja Love issued a statement distancing itself from her comments about Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas
In a series of tweets, Ntsiki weighed in on a discussion about Leanne celebrating 15 years in the industry and said she did not think the presenter was doing an amazing job, but was white and “enjoying privilege”. She further claimed that the host was ignorant of black culture and called it “white privilege in action”.
Ntsiki hit back at the station and questioned the timing of its statement. “The statement from Moja Love: that's deep, yo! I don't understand how come you haven't sent out press releases for when I attack black people, but now it is time to grovel for white people and you are there,” she wrote.
Although silent on the reasons for her departure from the station, Ntsiki retweeted messages from fans about Moja Love not supporting her after the debacle.
She also threw in some sub-tweets about going where you are welcome, not where you are tolerated or thrown under the bus.
I suspect all the intellectuals and opinions leaders shall be coming with me 🙊🙊🙊— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
Go where you are welcome- not where you are tolerated— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
I'm the kind of talent that needs a supportive team and structure........because I push the envelope- whoever works with me needs to understand and embrace that. And not throw me under the bus....— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
As long as I did the job well and didn't make any drama.....I'm really proud of me. Even handled the press release with some class ☺️— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
Ntsiki told fans that she had done her best and had grown from being a little “insecure” on TV to being “comfortable and funny”.
I hope and truly hope I did you guys good https://t.co/bDVAnfKG3w— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
She also hinted that a TV show of her own was in the pipeline and told fans to sit tight until it became a reality.
Pls don't cry....let's start making a noise about my own tv show https://t.co/UPCMbiSofN— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019
Guys I just want my tv show so we can play 😂😂😂😂and it must have twitter interaction https://t.co/bHHMX7Zsky— Ntsiki Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) August 15, 2019