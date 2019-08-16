‘Onward and upward’: Ntsiki Mazwai confirms Moja Love departure

The star revealed to a fan that she is leaving after her contract expires in two weeks.

Ntsiki's future on the show came under the microscope earlier this month after Moja Love issued a statement distancing itself from her comments about Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki weighed in on a discussion about Leanne celebrating 15 years in the industry and said she did not think the presenter was doing an amazing job, but was white and “enjoying privilege”. She further claimed that the host was ignorant of black culture and called it “white privilege in action”.

Ntsiki hit back at the station and questioned the timing of its statement. “The statement from Moja Love: that's deep, yo! I don't understand how come you haven't sent out press releases for when I attack black people, but now it is time to grovel for white people and you are there,” she wrote.

Although silent on the reasons for her departure from the station, Ntsiki retweeted messages from fans about Moja Love not supporting her after the debacle.

She also threw in some sub-tweets about going where you are welcome, not where you are tolerated or thrown under the bus.