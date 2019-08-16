TshisaLIVE

‘Onward and upward’: Ntsiki Mazwai confirms Moja Love departure

16 August 2019 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai will leave the show at the end of the month.
Ntsiki Mazwai will leave the show at the end of the month.
Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Five months after scoring a TV gig on Moja Love's talk show, Show Me Love, Ntsiki Mazwai has announced that she will be leaving the channel at the end of the month.

The star made the shocking revelation on social media this week, thanking everyone for their support.

Reflecting on her time at the show, Ntsiki said: “It's been amazing and I have grown a lot”.

The star revealed to a fan that she is leaving after her contract expires in two weeks.

Ntsiki's future on the show came under the microscope earlier this month after Moja Love issued a statement distancing itself from her comments about Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas

In a series of tweets, Ntsiki weighed in on a discussion about Leanne celebrating 15 years in the industry and said she did not think the presenter was doing an amazing job, but was white and “enjoying privilege”. She further claimed that the host was ignorant of black culture and called it “white privilege in action”. 

Ntsiki hit back at the station and questioned the timing of its statement. “The statement from Moja Love: that's deep, yo! I don't understand how come you haven't sent out press releases for when I attack black people, but now it is time to grovel for white people and you are there,” she wrote.

Although silent on the reasons for her departure from the station, Ntsiki retweeted messages from fans about Moja Love not supporting her after the debacle.

She also threw in some sub-tweets about going where you are welcome, not where you are tolerated or thrown under the bus.

Ntsiki told fans that she had done her best and had grown from being a little “insecure” on TV to being “comfortable and funny”.

She also hinted that a TV show of her own was in the pipeline and told fans to sit tight until it became a reality.

MORE

Scoop slams Moja Love: Some of their programmes are destroying the nation

Do black people deserve the kind of content Moja Love dishes out?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Twitter accuses Ntsiki Mazwai of being hateful after Leanne Manas 'white privilege' tweet

TV host Ntsiki Mazwai stands by her view that SABC's Morning Live host, Leane Manas is a talentless TV host.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Moja Love distances itself from Ntsiki Mazwai over Leanne Manas comments

'I don't understand how come you haven't sent press releases for when I attack black people, but now it is time to grovel for white people and you ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ntsiki on Leanne Manas: She's ignorant of black culture, it's white privilege in action

Inside Ntsiki Mazwai and Leanne Manas's fiery Twitter exchange
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Here's a glimpse into Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi's R5m apartment TshisaLIVE
  2. Zozibini Tunzi is more than her 'R30 haircut', fans tell DJ Cleo TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'I can't stop listening to her perform': Fans gush over Idols SA ... TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Here's how DJ Fresh survived two months without a salary TshisaLIVE
  5. Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X