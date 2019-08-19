'It's been a long journey' - Rebecca Malope calls time on her music career

After more than 30 years in the music industry, gospel star Rebecca Malope has decided to call time on her solo career.

The star told TshisaLIVE this week that her upcoming album will be her last as she makes way for a new generation of gospel stars.

"It has been a long journey and this is a great way to wrap it all up. I just thought about the 36 albums I have created. I have done it all and I thought it is enough. It is time to let others have a chance."

She will now focus her efforts on unearthing new talent and producing music behind the scenes. "I want to help the upcoming artists now. We have so much talent and I want to help them make their mark," she said.