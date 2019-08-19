'It's been a long journey' - Rebecca Malope calls time on her music career
After more than 30 years in the music industry, gospel star Rebecca Malope has decided to call time on her solo career.
The star told TshisaLIVE this week that her upcoming album will be her last as she makes way for a new generation of gospel stars.
"It has been a long journey and this is a great way to wrap it all up. I just thought about the 36 albums I have created. I have done it all and I thought it is enough. It is time to let others have a chance."
She will now focus her efforts on unearthing new talent and producing music behind the scenes. "I want to help the upcoming artists now. We have so much talent and I want to help them make their mark," she said.
Rebecca has won several awards since bursting into the spotlight on the Shell Road to Fame music competition in the '80s.
She said she had several highlights from her career. "Meeting people is one of the best things. Hosting shows and learning more about people and their lives. Going to shows ... They are all my highlights. It has all been good. This journey has been good. It has been fruitful."
Ma Ribs has been working on her memoirs and said she would now focus on editing and releasing the project.
"People will read it now. I have been busy with it and now is my time to edit it. It is my time to tell people that everything is possible with God. With God the impossible is possible."