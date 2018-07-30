Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA
As if she didn't already write herself into SA folklore with her hilarious comments and jovial personality, gospel singer Rebecca Malope had Idols SA viewers in stitches on Sunday night during her guest appearance.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about her time on Idols, Rebecca said she wanted to be everyone's favourite auntie and judge.
"I know what it is like being on a talent search competition. You think that others are better than you and the judges are going to shout at you. You end up worrying so much about everything that you don't sing properly. I want to be that kind judge that encourages people to be comfortable and be themselves. When you are yourself, you show your real talent. That is why I want to make a difference."
Well, Ma Ribs was killing the game and soon had fans of the show rolling with laughter with her expressions. She even tried to convince Randall to give a contestant a yes vote, leading to calls for her to be named honourary leadership of Idols.
Soon the memes were flooding in:
Bad singing made #Rebecca look like this #IdolsSA— Mash🔥👌 (@Mashudu_SA) July 29, 2018
Please retweet pic.twitter.com/iHnFXK44yK
When you have had a good weekend but suddenly realise that tomorrow is Monday#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/CxPVhXfAUT— 🔥🔥🔥PAPA-ACTION👑👑👑 (@Thabangdignity4) July 30, 2018
@IdolsSA When you are used to being called Rebecca then someone shouts "Batsogile / Lovederia" #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/1ftxnf1hEp— Thato jason (@MalebatiThato) July 29, 2018
Dr Rebecca Malope is such an amazing sport. ❤ #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cBiAIihwfN— Oletilwe Peterson (@Iam_Kardas) July 29, 2018
#IdolsSA Rebecca is bullying the judges in the name of "hallelujah" pic.twitter.com/9T7oAtu4bq— Umsaba♕Ungamazi (@Boet_Billions) July 29, 2018
Rebecca: Hallelujah 👏👏👏— PRAÏSE ♡ (@PraiseThandeka) July 29, 2018
#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/lgvw3LyEFY
#IdolsSA— Muchoo (@AnthonyTiro11) July 29, 2018
Rebecca Malope is one funny O'lady pic.twitter.com/vNlLckbGNw
Others were just here for Ma Ribs hair appreciation day.
Let's all give respect to Rebecca Malope.— Sive'r Xaluva📚 (@SiveSnr) July 29, 2018
The most consistent women and always cheerful and with the most consistent hair style.
This hairstyle is older that the 2000.#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/R3xBOJkSJN
Until I find a girl who's loyal as Auntie Rebecca to her hairstyle, I'm not committing myself #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/5NuZpdbnJK— KingNhlanhlaTheFirst (@NhlanhlaNdlazi) July 29, 2018