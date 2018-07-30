Praise guard! Ma Ribs has people in stitches on Idols SA

As if she didn't already write herself into SA folklore with her hilarious comments and jovial personality, gospel singer Rebecca Malope had Idols SA viewers in stitches on Sunday night during her guest appearance.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously about her time on Idols, Rebecca said she wanted to be everyone's favourite auntie and judge.

"I know what it is like being on a talent search competition. You think that others are better than you and the judges are going to shout at you. You end up worrying so much about everything that you don't sing properly. I want to be that kind judge that encourages people to be comfortable and be themselves. When you are yourself, you show your real talent. That is why I want to make a difference."

Well, Ma Ribs was killing the game and soon had fans of the show rolling with laughter with her expressions. She even tried to convince Randall to give a contestant a yes vote, leading to calls for her to be named honourary leadership of Idols.

