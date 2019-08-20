Mzansi on Trevor Noah's R430m: 'He is the living proof of doing what you love'
If you didn't know, now you know! Trevor Noah is the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.
According to Forbes, the Daily Show host and comedian earned the bulk of his $28 million (R430m) income from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019 through stand-up and was a new entry on this year's list.
“Despite the demands of hosting a late-night show, Noah made more than 70 stops across the world and had his second Netflix special last fall,” the publication said.
Added to that, his 2016 book Born a Crime, is, reportedly, still ranked number 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback non-fiction.
After the news broke, Mzansi couldn't contain its excitement to congratulate one of its own.
Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:
Sho Madjozi had a COLORS performance, Thuso Mbedu bagged an international lead role and Trevor Noah is slowly becoming the most paid comedian, just 3 more spots left. South Africa is taking over!. Join the revolution.— Tito Makave 👑 (@TitoMakave) August 19, 2019
Trevor Noah makes so much money in one year, yet I haven't seen one tweet from him bragging. Haai no he was born for this life he is living right now. I like this.. Stay humble BIG guy, and continue making BIG moves!— You (@NzwakeleRSA1) August 19, 2019
Trevor Noah is the living proof of doing what you love... it is true, money flows where passion goes❤️🎉— Lesego Maboya (@LesegoMaboya) August 19, 2019
No doubt "Trevor Noah" has made big time, congratulations to our south African brother.— Thami TheUnique (@ThamiTheunique) August 19, 2019
If “2019 is my year” was two people @Trevornoah & @ShoMadjozi 🙌🏼 bless pic.twitter.com/XN9m2USb2q— Bruno_Black🇿🇦 (@BrianJnrMalatji) August 20, 2019
#TrevorNoah showed why he was one of the highest paid comedian last night, almost an hour of jokes about Singapore, it’s hilarious! we laughed till our jaw and stomach hurt 😂😂 Curry, stingray, carrot cake, durians, from now on Trevor will come to mind when I eat these food 😂😂— 🖤💜 (·•︠‿•︡ ) (@Jasparina1) August 20, 2019
@Trevornoah #trevornoah from ekasi, Endofaya - Meadowlands Soweto to the world #MondayMotivation we are proud of you 'trevvvaaaaahhhh'— Thola Khuzwayo (@TholaKhuzwayo) August 19, 2019