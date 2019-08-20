TshisaLIVE

Mzansi on Trevor Noah's R430m: 'He is the living proof of doing what you love'

20 August 2019 - 10:40 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Noah is the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

If you didn't know, now you know! Trevor Noah is the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.

According to Forbes, the Daily Show host and comedian earned the bulk of his $28 million (R430m) income from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019 through stand-up and was a new entry on this year's list.

“Despite the demands of hosting a late-night show, Noah made more than 70 stops across the world and had his second Netflix special last fall,” the publication said.

Added to that, his 2016 book Born a Crime, is, reportedly, still ranked number 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback non-fiction.

Say what? Trevor Noah raked in more than R430-million from comedy last year

SA-born funny man is the fourth highest paid stand-up comedian in the world.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

After the news broke, Mzansi couldn't contain its excitement to congratulate one of its own.

Here is a snapshot of some of the top reactions:

