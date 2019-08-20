Mzansi on Trevor Noah's R430m: 'He is the living proof of doing what you love'

If you didn't know, now you know! Trevor Noah is the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian in the world.

According to Forbes, the Daily Show host and comedian earned the bulk of his $28 million (R430m) income from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019 through stand-up and was a new entry on this year's list.

“Despite the demands of hosting a late-night show, Noah made more than 70 stops across the world and had his second Netflix special last fall,” the publication said.

Added to that, his 2016 book Born a Crime, is, reportedly, still ranked number 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller list for paperback non-fiction.