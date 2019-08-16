Trevor Noah misses 'The Daily Show' after doc puts him on vocal rest
The Daily Show fans were left a little disappointed on Thursday after host Trevor Noah announced that he won't be able to host the show for a short time.
The star was booked off by his doctor, who put him on vocal rest for a few days.
Taking to social media, Trevor broke the news to his fans.
“Unfortunately, per doctor’s orders I am on vocal rest and won’t be able to host The Daily Show tonight. Luckily we've got a few days off so I'm gonna rest and get back to 100,” he wrote.
The show confirmed that Trevor and the team would be back in three weeks' time, Tuesday, September 3, after its previously scheduled summer hiatus.
Fans flooded the comments section of Trevor's post, wishing him well and urging him to return soon.
This is not the first time that Trevor has had issues with his vocal cords.
The star was ordered by doctors to rest his bruised vocal cords late past year, which resulted in him cancelling all shows for the rest of 2018.
After hosting the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, Trevor lost his voice again and needed to undergo voice rehab.
Reflecting on the ordeal, he called it a near-death-ish experience.