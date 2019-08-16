Trevor Noah misses 'The Daily Show' after doc puts him on vocal rest

The Daily Show fans were left a little disappointed on Thursday after host Trevor Noah announced that he won't be able to host the show for a short time.

The star was booked off by his doctor, who put him on vocal rest for a few days.

Taking to social media, Trevor broke the news to his fans.

“Unfortunately, per doctor’s orders I am on vocal rest and won’t be able to host The Daily Show tonight. Luckily we've got a few days off so I'm gonna rest and get back to 100,” he wrote.