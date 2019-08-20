Toni Braxton's coming to SA, would you fork out R790 to watch her in Jozi?

Mzansi is in celebratory mode after it was announced that Grammy award-winning songstress, Toni Braxton is coming to SA in November. However, the ticket prices might burn a hole in your pocket.

Just minutes after the announcement was made, #ToniBraxton topped the trends list.

Fans are over the moon that SA has been included on the singer's As Long As I Live tour schedule.

The SA tour will include shows in Johannesburg on November 9 at the Ticketpro Dome and Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest Casino on November 12.

If you're a die-hard Toni Braxton fan, it will cost you between R790 and R2880 to watch her live in Joburg.

And if you want to watch her in Cape Town, you will spend from R650 to R1310 on a ticket.

The world tour is in commemoration of Toni's 25 years in the music industry.

Here are some of the reactions over on these Twitter streets: