WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir's fate in 'America's Got Talent' hangs on voters' choice

Wearing bright pink, African-style outfits, its members once again rocked their performance and wowed judges of the hugely popular televised talent show.

"Incredible! We can't believe we performed live in front of America on America's Got Talent! Thank you all for your support and now we need a favour. Help us continue our journey," the group posted on social media.

The choir caught the attention of the show’s producers when they spotted its cover version of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, after it went viral on YouTube. Their rendition of the 2010 World Cup song, Waka Waka, by Shakira, secured it a spot in the live rounds.

Ralf Schmitt, musical director, promised their performances would be “proudly South African”.

Times Select reported previously that Ralf is not only responsible for the amazing performance of the Ndlovu choir, he is also choirmaster at Hoërskool Rustenburg, the school responsible for the Bohemian Rhapsody video that's doing the rounds on social media. He is also choirmaster at Roedean School, a private school for girls in Parktown, Johannesburg.

But he insists he’s not the X-factor. Rather, it is the children of SA who have the spirit to speak to the global audience.

"I do my best to uplift and elevate every child," he told Times Select.