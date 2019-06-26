Here’s everything you need to know about the Mzansi dance group that impressed AGT

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has made the nation proud with their "America's Got Talent" audition that has gone viral and, while they still have a long way to go in the competition, they have definitely won the hearts of many.

The episode of their audition has catapulted the group of young performers into stars back home, where everyone is ready to back them with unwavering support.

The group performed Vicky Sampson’s African Dream and got a standing ovation from the judges and managed to get Simon Cowell (known to be hard to impress) to sing their praises.