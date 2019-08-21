Would you fork out R2,800 for Toni Braxton? Social media weighs in
Would you fork out between R650 and R2,880 to see multi-award winning songstress Toni Braxton?
The singer will be at the Johannesburg's Ticket Pro Dome on November 9 and Cape Town's Grand Arena, Grand West Casino, on November 12, for her As Long As I Live tour.
Because of our economy, Mzansi is divided on whether they'd fork out to see Braxton. Here is a glimpse of the reactions:
Were' going
Toni Braxton is coming to SA in November and I will be there singing along to all songs till kushe ivoice, the purpose is to bury the past.— Nkosinathi Dlamini (@iamNEDlamini) August 20, 2019
How I wish Babeface will be there too. Ooh okunye that night I will get myself a bottle of gin for iplugnyana. #ToniBraxton
I'll legit go to her show for one song & one song only #UbreakMyHeart this song taught me umjolo. #ToniBraxton pic.twitter.com/eHJDV76edm— Thabo (@Thabo_Tshisi) August 20, 2019
Unbreak my heart 😭😭😭— Miss Me (@Missmesboutique) August 20, 2019
It'll be a great thing to wrap up the year #ToniBraxton #MjoloMadeMe pic.twitter.com/jJsPb4GOav
We're worried about the price
So #ToniBraxton doesn't like #Pretoria??? 😐 I mean... Everyone comes to #TimeSquareSunArena for R300. And then R790??? For the why? 😢— ** Caramel Butter ** (@MsEmilyM_) August 20, 2019
So tickets start from R790-R2880 for #ToniBraxton Long As I Live tour here in SA 😭😭 aww my broke heart is shattered 💔 pic.twitter.com/U7inu9jPqs— A U G U S T 28TH🎂 (@tee__mk) August 20, 2019
I wanna see you @tonibraxton. But R790.00 is alot 😏 #ToniBraxton— Thokozile Mkhonza Mashaba (@Thokozile_MM) August 20, 2019