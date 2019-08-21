TshisaLIVE

Would you fork out R2,800 for Toni Braxton? Social media weighs in

21 August 2019 - 13:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Singer Toni Braxton arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Singer Toni Braxton arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Would you fork out between R650 and R2,880 to see multi-award winning songstress Toni Braxton?  

The singer will be at the Johannesburg's Ticket Pro Dome on November 9 and Cape Town's Grand Arena, Grand West Casino, on November 12, for her As Long As I Live tour. 

Because of our economy, Mzansi is divided on whether they'd fork out to see Braxton.  Here is a glimpse of the reactions:

Were' going

We're worried about the price

READ MORE

Toni Braxton's coming to SA, would you fork out R790 to watch her in Jozi?

'Toni Braxton is coming to SA and y'all 2000 kids won't understand what this means!'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Beyoncé channels Toni Braxton in Halloween tribute - Twitter's in lurv

Beyoncé's fans are freaking out over her Halloween tribute
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

What's dope? Music to download this week

Our Lifestyle ed's pick of tracks and albums to add to your playlist
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him TshisaLIVE
  2. Shimza says his relationship with Black Coffee is 'a bit shaky' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Within a couple of hours I was in ICU': Robert Marawa suffers third heart ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Babes and Mampintsha get roasted for Ed Sheeran song TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment
X