Would you fork out R2,800 for Toni Braxton? Social media weighs in

Would you fork out between R650 and R2,880 to see multi-award winning songstress Toni Braxton?

The singer will be at the Johannesburg's Ticket Pro Dome on November 9 and Cape Town's Grand Arena, Grand West Casino, on November 12, for her As Long As I Live tour.

Because of our economy, Mzansi is divided on whether they'd fork out to see Braxton. Here is a glimpse of the reactions:

Were' going