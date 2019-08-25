TshisaLIVE

WATCH | School kids performing Black Coffee, David Guetta's 'Drive' on marimbas is everything

25 August 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Black Coffee shared the kids' rendition of the hit song.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

An impressive video of Black Coffee and David Guetta's hit song, Drive, being played on marimbas has gone viral.

The video features pupils from Hilton College, in the KZN Midlands, performing the song in the 2019 marimba champs' OL1 category at the International Steelpan and Marimba Festival in Johannesburg in July.

Black Coffee, who always nods to young talent, applauded the pupils and shared the video on his social media platforms. 

The video, on Hilton College Music's Facebook page, is now sitting on 257,388 views and counting.

The Hilton competition marimba band performing at the 2019 marimba champs OL1 category: “Drive” by black coffee and David Guetta. Boys Of Hilton

Posted by Hilton College Music on Sunday, 28 July 2019

Here are some reactions to the performance: 

