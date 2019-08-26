AKA on naysayers: Anybody who doesn’t agree with me can suck my d**k
Award-winning rapper AKA has once again flexed on his haters, bringing receipts of his many years in the music industry and telling his critics to suck it.
AKA has always been seen as a straight talker who isn't shy to express his views or opinions, and he was feeling himself again this past weekend.
Giving himself praise, AKA tweeted that he's had the longest run at the top in South African hip hop history.
Let's go back in time and see what Mega is talking about.
After being a member of a hip hop group, Entity, AKA ventured into his solo career in 2009. He released his lead single, I Want It All, from his studio album Alter Ego in 2010.
2014 saw Kairo's dad release his platinum-selling second album, Level,s with hit songs such as Jealousy, Kontrol, Congratulate and Run Jozi.
Now it all makes sense why Supa Mega tweeted: "I've dedicated 17 years of my life, straight, no breaks to making music."
I realized that a lot of fans & people in the game now don’t even know the words to Victory Lap. It’s before their time.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019
I’ve dedicated 17 YEARS of my life ... straight, no breaks ... to making music.— AKA (@akaworldwide) August 24, 2019
Dedicating his time to honing his craft, AKA dropped The World Is Yoursm which was from his third studio album.
There was also the time he did a collaborative album, Be Careful What You Wish For, with rapper Anatii as they gave South Africa three sizzling hot singles, 10 Fingers, Don't Forget To Pray and Holy Mountain. Oh, 2017 was quite a jump!
Last year, Supa Mega released what many believe is his best work yet, his double-platinum selling studio album, Touch My Blood, giving his fans his highest commercial song yet, Fela In Versace.
Believing he's the one who paved the way for cats in the music industry, AKA expressed that he was the reason his rivals rapped in English, and didn't care who disagreed with him about that.
In fact, he had one piece of advice for the haters: