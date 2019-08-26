Jordyn Woods on Kylie Jenner split: 'What's the definition of a break-up?'

Jordyn Woods has spoken about her split from the Kardashian and Jenner families, explaining that she is in the process of finding her “self-worth”.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Jordyn said at 21 years old, she was still trying to figure out who she is.

She spoke about her career and the death of her father, reading extracts from her journal. Jordyn said she had written an entry about her dad just before her appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In the interview with Jada, Jordyn explained her version of events after it was claimed she had cheated with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time, sister to her best friend, Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn denied the claims, insisting that at the end of the night she was caught off guard when Tristan tried to kiss her.

The Kardashians and Jenners effectively wrote her off, cancelling business partnerships with her. She also had to move out of Kylie's house.

“What’s the definition of a break-up?” she said, when asked about her relationship with Kylie. “Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?” she asked.