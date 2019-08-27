Lesley Musina on picking up the pieces after being robbed at gunpoint

More than a year after being robbed at gunpoint with his four-year-old son, former Muvhango actor Lesley Musina has reflected on the changes the incident has had on his life.

Lesley was held up by four gunman at a petrol station in May last year after stopping to buy his son a chocolate. He had his cellphone taken but the men fled after his son began screaming helplessly.

Reflecting on his journey to healing since then, Lesley said he had come a long way.

"There were lot of changes that I made in my life generally. I had to let go of certain things and I became a loner. I spent a lot of time on my own and learnt quite a lot. I think now I'm a little bit wiser, in terms of decision making."

Lesley Musina said he was grateful that he escaped death with his son.

"I've realised seconds literally can change your life. Always enjoy the moment that you spend with your loved ones. You should always makes the most of it because you will never know what could happen next."

He said that his son had healed from the incident and hardly spoke about it.

"Traumatic experiences will make you wiser and smarter. My son has also grown, I think he has put that behind him. I haven't heard him asking or talking about that experience. Yes it was bad experience but I took something out of it. It taught me something about life too, to really treasure life. Spend as much time as you can with them cause you never know what could happen."

He said that he is now more observant at garages at night and practices safety measures.

"I've learnt that the mind is a powerful tool when you constantly think of bad things, chances are bad things will happen to you."