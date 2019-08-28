Bonang has no chill for man catfished by imposter pretending to be her
TV personality Bonang Matheba cannot believe a fan thought she was outchea asking for airtime on social media.
The guy, who believed he was talking to Queen B, tagged her in a thread, which showed how he had been catfished for airtime.
While she is known to be active on Twitter and Instagram, the guy found himself speaking to "Bonang" through Facebook inbox messages.
The catfish, aka "Bonang wannabe", asked the guy for R100 airtime, which he bought.
She later asked him to buy airtime for her sister, who was stuck on the M1 and couldn't do so herself because her app wasn't working and she had to be in the studio.
Sensing desperation from the fake Queen B, he bought another batch of airtime.
Bonang saw the thread and had no chill for the man, telling him he deserved to be catfished if he thought she was out here trying to get airtime.
If you believe you’re talking to ME, then you deserve to get catfished. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/35aTh9AXKB— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 27, 2019
The thread has since become a joke, with fans making fun of the guy for believing Queen B was too broke to buy airtime.
Here are some reactions:
This is the first thing you could have done pic.twitter.com/tOHTloi6fm— #DropAPad (@Busi_Bali) August 27, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂 Imagine @bonang_m asking for R50 airtime via a DM... This is a lazy scammer.... Think outside the box 📦 darlingggggg in Bonang’s voice pic.twitter.com/dHUzHL0uf4— A Y A N D A 👑B U T T O N S (@Lontwitta_ZA) August 27, 2019
Imagine @bonang_m will skip all her family members and friends and ask a stranger for airtime, AIRTIME 🤣 I need a glass of BNG please!🥂— Vanessa Jone (@vanessa_jone) August 27, 2019
So a whole human being fell for this? pic.twitter.com/2VIXyd14NL— mandysa (@mandisa_nkosi) August 27, 2019