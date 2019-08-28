Bonang has no chill for man catfished by imposter pretending to be her

TV personality Bonang Matheba cannot believe a fan thought she was outchea asking for airtime on social media.

The guy, who believed he was talking to Queen B, tagged her in a thread, which showed how he had been catfished for airtime.

While she is known to be active on Twitter and Instagram, the guy found himself speaking to "Bonang" through Facebook inbox messages.

The catfish, aka "Bonang wannabe", asked the guy for R100 airtime, which he bought.

She later asked him to buy airtime for her sister, who was stuck on the M1 and couldn't do so herself because her app wasn't working and she had to be in the studio.

Sensing desperation from the fake Queen B, he bought another batch of airtime.

Bonang saw the thread and had no chill for the man, telling him he deserved to be catfished if he thought she was out here trying to get airtime.