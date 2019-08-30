TshisaLIVE

Jason Goliath joins Kaya FM breakfast team

30 August 2019 - 09:54 By Masego Seemela
Jason Goliath is set to join Kaya FM's breakfast show.
Jason Goliath is set to join Kaya FM's breakfast show.
Image: Supplied

Funnyman Jason Goliath is making his way back to the presenting world and is set to add a bit of flavour to Kaya FM's breakfast show. 

It was announced on Thursday that Jason will co-host the breakfast show with David O'Sullivan and Thabiso Sikwane.

From Monday to Thursday at 6am to 9am, Jason and the team will entertain listeners with their discussions and jokes about important topics.

After hosting his own talk show and presenting eTV's The Morning Show, Jason seems excited about his new venture on radio. 

Jason is also bringing fans around Johannesburg a brand-new one-man show titled Manstruation from October 2 to October 12 at the Auto & General Theatre on The Square, Sandton City.

He took to Instagram and shared a "shocked pic" of him looking at people catching feelings about the name of his new one-man show Manstruation without even getting to see the show.

"It's a celebration of woman and the truth about my experiences as a new husband while I try to survive my wife," he explained.

