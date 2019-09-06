Zuki is the new star of Somizi's reality show
Move over TT and Mohale, fans have got a new fav on Somizi's reality show, Zuki.
The opinionated queen sprinkled her drama all over Thursday's episode of Living The Dream With Somizi and we couldn't help but stan.
It was like she lived in a tree, the way she was throwing shade and spreading her opinions in the wind.
Somizi had of course tried to tell her that he was having a guest of honour over and she shouldn't even think of coming over, but sis was determined.
The guest of honour was of course "Madame" Evodia Mogase from Real Housewives of Johannesburg, who brought her own spice.
Evodia was a star of the show but fans watching at home only had eyes for one person.
They were stanning over Zuki and flooded Twitter with messages and comments about her appearance.
They called for her to replace TT on the show and to even get her own series.
That Zuki women is life yeerrr. She is Xhosa after all 🤣🤣🤣 #ltdwsomizi pic.twitter.com/LvSVJOE4na— Lali (@lalis_n) September 5, 2019
Zuki issa whole mood, we need to see her more on #LTDWSomizi heyi maarn una that thing losisi 🙌😂👌 pic.twitter.com/QZOCEuMFv8— Nhlanhla Zwane 🌈 (@troybeezwane) September 5, 2019
I just love Zuki @somizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/nWqEgRMhoV— 💛 Othandiweyo 💛 (@Othandiweyo1) August 31, 2019
Lol Zuki lol I love her. That time everyone keeps asking who invited her 😂😂😂#LTDWSomizi— IG: fee_phee (@Fee_Phee) September 6, 2019
Yoh Zuki😂#LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/hBtWF5MhOT— Ntshediseng Mokhele (@NtshediMokhele) September 5, 2019
I need to see more of Zuki on the show! Replace TT with her #livingthedreamwithsomizi #LTDWSomizi pic.twitter.com/z6gKbZsyAw— nthabi (@nthabeemosh) September 5, 2019
We want more of Zuki ❤️❤️😂😂#LTDWSomizi— 🎂🎊Short Nelly with the long hair 🎊🎉🎂 (@Neliswa14126248) September 5, 2019
Ndiyamthanda kodwa Zuki no TT #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/3mhda9TxJg— 💚YANDA💜SOBHAYI💛 (@YandaSobhayi) September 5, 2019