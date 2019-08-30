Fans concerned that Mohale isn’t romantic enough for Somizi on reality show

Try as they might, Somizi and Mohale can't shake the haters who think they are a bad match.

The pair's relationship has always been under the microscope but reached a whole new level last week when fans of Somizi's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi flooded social media with claims that Mohale was "cold" and not really interested in this whole marriage thing.

Somizi hit back at the suggestion on social media this week, telling haters that they knew nothing about their relationship.

“Have you ever thought how I would never date my duplicate. How we are completely different people and personalities. How his calm demeanour turns me on.”

He said he was old enough and wise enough to know when he was not truly loved.

“Most of you who are busy saying things about him would not hesitate to take his place should the opportunity arise. You never think that someone like him can love someone like me genuinely. You always place material gains in everything. And even if that was the reason, so what? Am I complaining? [You're] busy saying he’s using me for money. Hayi suka niyakhathaza,” he added.

So when the next episode of the show aired on Thursday, all eyes were once again on the couple.

And, eish, the verdict was the same.

While the couple were seemingly just living their best life, viewers were taking notes and expressed concern for Somizi. They claimed Mohale wasn't romantic enough for Somgaga and was having a hard time.

Others defended the couple and said Mohale was happy while his critics were living a miserable existence.