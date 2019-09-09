Hlengiwe Mhlaba grateful to have escaped with minor injuries after car crash

Gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba has been discharged from hospital after being involved in a serious car accident on Saturday afternoon in Melmoth, northern Zululand.

The star lost control of her car while travelling to a show in Mpumalanga.

Hlengiwe sustained no serious injuries after she crashed her Mercedes-Benz GL 320 CDI. She is recovering at home and cannot take any calls.

Her talent agent, Thobile Mchunu, told TshiaLIVE the accident happened when the singer tried to avoid an oncoming car that was driving towards her.

"It is a miracle she came out of the accident fine. She is at home resting after being discharged yesterday afternoon," Thobile said.

"She wants to thank fans for showing love and support for her at this time. She appreciates their prayers."

Hlengiwe said prayer was the only thing that protected her, and the grace of God was the reason she survived the accident.

This was the third car crash the singer has been involved in since the start of the year.