Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels
While haters were bashing her, Mihlali was collecting thousands of rands to surprise her mom with a brand new car.
How's that for drinking water and minding your own business?
The influencer spoilt her mom with a Jaguar F-Pace as a token of appreciation recently and posted a video of it on Instagram.
In the heartwarming video, Mihlali's mom be seen shedding tears of joy as she received her new set of wheels at a Sandton, Johannesburg, dealership.
"My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so," Mihlali wrote in the loving caption to the video.
It comes only weeks after she told fans that she wanted to buy her mom a house.
It’s a good feeling to see our parents shedding tears of joy rather than pain and sorrow.
We want to be like Mihlali when we grow up.
Cava the video below:
My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so. I know what unconditional love and genuine support is because of you, thank you for being the best mother anyone could ever ask for. You are the strongest, and the most selfless person I know and for that I truly believe you deserve every blessing coming your way. Here’s a small gift of appreciation from me to you, love you loads momzo ♥️😘