TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels

14 September 2019 - 10:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Mihlali Ndamase spoilt her mom with a new car.
Mihlali Ndamase spoilt her mom with a new car.
Image: Mihlali Ndamase Instagram

While haters were bashing her, Mihlali was collecting thousands of rands to surprise her mom with a brand new car.

How's that for drinking water and minding your own business?

The influencer spoilt her mom with a Jaguar F-Pace as a token of appreciation recently and posted a video of it on Instagram.

In the heartwarming video, Mihlali's mom be seen shedding tears of joy as she received her new set of wheels at a Sandton, Johannesburg, dealership.

"My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so," Mihlali wrote in the loving caption to the video.

It comes only weeks after she told fans that she wanted to buy her mom a house.

It’s a good feeling to see our parents shedding tears of joy rather than pain and sorrow. 

We want to be like Mihlali when we grow up.

Cava the video below:

MORE

Mihlali Ndamase on the beauty industry: 'I was asked how I'd make money off of it'

Mihlali Ndamase says people were sceptical when she told them she dreamed of becoming a beautician
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Is that where our Add Hope goes?': Mzansi touched by KFC's gift for Mihlali

KFC says no Add Hope was harmed in the gifting of Mihlali
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Looks like she 'did it drunk': Tweeps drag Mihlali's makeup skills

Mihlali can't even afford to breathe in the wrong direction because she'll most likely find herself on the trends list...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'Both sides were misunderstood,' says FlySafair on Mihlali's racism claims

Low-cost airline FlySafair and YouTube fashionista Mihlali Ndamase have come to an ambiguous truce.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Singer and Idols star Thami Shobede dies TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | 5 moments from Thami Shobede we won't forget TshisaLIVE
  3. Lungisa Xhamela left 'gutted' by Thami Shobede's death: I thought he would be ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's who the Ndlovu Youth Choir will face in the 'America's Got Talent' final TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'Mzansi has lost a real talent'- Tributes pour in for Idols SA star ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X