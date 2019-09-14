Mihlali Ndamase blesses her mom with a new set of wheels

While haters were bashing her, Mihlali was collecting thousands of rands to surprise her mom with a brand new car.

How's that for drinking water and minding your own business?

The influencer spoilt her mom with a Jaguar F-Pace as a token of appreciation recently and posted a video of it on Instagram.

In the heartwarming video, Mihlali's mom be seen shedding tears of joy as she received her new set of wheels at a Sandton, Johannesburg, dealership.

"My biggest blessing in life is to make you proud and I pray I can continue to do so," Mihlali wrote in the loving caption to the video.

It comes only weeks after she told fans that she wanted to buy her mom a house.

It’s a good feeling to see our parents shedding tears of joy rather than pain and sorrow.

We want to be like Mihlali when we grow up.

Cava the video below: