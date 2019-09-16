TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal

16 September 2019 - 11:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Pinky Girl has a flashy new ride, thanks to cuz Bonang Matheba.
Image: Via Instagram

Pinky Girl just keeps winning at this life thing. First she left her 9 to 5 to chase her dream of being a DJ, and now she has a snazzy new ride. 

Fans could hardly believe their eyes and ears when Bonang announced on her reality show Being Bonang that she was going shopping for a new ride for Pinky Girl.

Queen B's cuz has been making headlines with features on the show and her journey to being a DJ, and wanted a ride that could match her ambitions.

Her brand of choice? BMW.

And with Bonang, nothing is impossible.

Bonang's criteria were simple: a standard car that Pinky could enjoy, and no electronic cars because they could run out of charge on the way to Durban, you know.

Viewers watched while Bonang shopped around and decided on a flashy little car with all the bells and whistles.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the gift, and wished for a cousin like Queen B.

