WATCH | Bonang buys Pinky Girl a BMW, and the net can't deal
Pinky Girl just keeps winning at this life thing. First she left her 9 to 5 to chase her dream of being a DJ, and now she has a snazzy new ride.
Fans could hardly believe their eyes and ears when Bonang announced on her reality show Being Bonang that she was going shopping for a new ride for Pinky Girl.
Queen B's cuz has been making headlines with features on the show and her journey to being a DJ, and wanted a ride that could match her ambitions.
Her brand of choice? BMW.
And with Bonang, nothing is impossible.
Bonang's criteria were simple: a standard car that Pinky could enjoy, and no electronic cars because they could run out of charge on the way to Durban, you know.
Viewers watched while Bonang shopped around and decided on a flashy little car with all the bells and whistles.
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the gift, and wished for a cousin like Queen B.
Bonang bought her cousin pinky girl a BMW, my cousin can’t even buy me data. Some cousins need to be canceled Shame pic.twitter.com/X244FaXAVQ— NochillinMzansi (@N0chillinmzasi) September 14, 2019
Bonang buying Pinky Girl a whole BMW!!! We really don't choose our family. 😩❤️#BeingBonang— Nini Elizah Seekane (@nini_seekane) September 13, 2019
Bonang is buying Pinky Girl a car just like that? 😭 where do I sign up for cousins like that— Mbali. (@MbaliMzimela_) September 13, 2019
Bonang buying Pinky Girl a car is everything I'm here for #BeingBonang— Lucy Makola (@MissLuu_) September 13, 2019
Eh Bonang wants to buy Pinky girl a car 🙆🏽♀️ #BeingBonangS3 #BeingBonang— Nsovo (@EulahN) September 13, 2019
Yhooo @bonang_m you’re buying Pinky Girl a car. I need you to be my cousin 😣😣😣😣😣😣😣😣— Mama ka Zano (@mrsdubazana) September 13, 2019