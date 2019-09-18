Khanya says drinking and driving incident led to her losing deals and work

TV presenter and actress Khanya Mkangisa acknowledged that she was wrong to drive under the influence a few months ago, and said the incident had a knock-on effect on her work and livelihood.

The star made headlines in May when a video of her being arrested for driving under the influence went viral on social media. In the video, Khanya could be heard having a heated verbal exchange with a female police officer.

Speaking to Thomas Msengana and Pearl Modiadie on Metro FM recently, Khanya revealed that the Twitter storm over the incident saw her lose out on a campaign and potential clients have distanced themselves from her.

“There was a campaign I was supposed to do. I got the dreaded email that due to the video that is circulating we’re gonna have to... you know... To this day, clients have taken a step back, especially the influencing work. It’s really taken a knock, which really sucks.”

She said that she had learnt from her mistakes and put the incident behind her.

During an interview on Metro FM shortly after the video had gone viral, Khanya said she was in the wrong and there was no excuse for driving under the influence.

“I don't like to play victim. I was in the wrong. No one should ever be driving under the influence, for whatever reason.”

At the time, Khanya's attorney, Idemudia Uriesi of PI Uriesi Attorneys, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the actress was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving. He said it was not known who recorded the video but said Khanya was just “standing up for herself”.