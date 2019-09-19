Stogie T reveals biopic: 'I knew I was one day going to have to tell this story'

He explained in a post that his mother had fed him stories of her home, which to him sounded "fantastical" and "mysterious".

“Stories of inconceivable hardship, debilitating poverty, defiant love and impenetrable complexity. The day I wrote my first rhyme, I knew I was one day going to have to tell this story. The story of Central Western Jabavu, Soweto.”

Reflecting on his childhood, the rapper added that he knew he was going to have to talk about the little four-roomed home belonging to a mother and father that fought tirelessly to keep their eight children safe from the horrors of apartheid.

“It is from this strength that I found the courage to write and develop an epic poem that interweaves their intricate lives.”

Stogie T gave props to award-winning director Tebogo Malope, who directed the visuals, and added that the music was composed by James Poyser, keyboardist for The Roots.

“On September 28, I premier the show in Reunion Island at Cité des Arts. I hope to share this experience with you if you can make it - and if you can’t, say a prayer that my grandmother and grandfather may be honored by this performance.”