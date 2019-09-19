Stogie T reveals biopic: 'I knew I was one day going to have to tell this story'
Rapper Stogie T is set to showcase a film about his life at the Cité des Arts cultural centre in Saint-Denis, Reunion, later this month.
The rapper shared on social media that the biopic will delve into his early days in SA, including growing up during apartheid.
“I arrived in SA when I was 13 years old and was thrown in the middle of Soweto. I was told, ‘This is your family, love them.' I knew nothing but ‘foreign’ lands, but everywhere I went was home because of my mother,” he said.
He explained in a post that his mother had fed him stories of her home, which to him sounded "fantastical" and "mysterious".
“Stories of inconceivable hardship, debilitating poverty, defiant love and impenetrable complexity. The day I wrote my first rhyme, I knew I was one day going to have to tell this story. The story of Central Western Jabavu, Soweto.”
Reflecting on his childhood, the rapper added that he knew he was going to have to talk about the little four-roomed home belonging to a mother and father that fought tirelessly to keep their eight children safe from the horrors of apartheid.
“It is from this strength that I found the courage to write and develop an epic poem that interweaves their intricate lives.”
Stogie T gave props to award-winning director Tebogo Malope, who directed the visuals, and added that the music was composed by James Poyser, keyboardist for The Roots.
“On September 28, I premier the show in Reunion Island at Cité des Arts. I hope to share this experience with you if you can make it - and if you can’t, say a prayer that my grandmother and grandfather may be honored by this performance.”
