Why Stogie T is DONE with featuring on other people's albums

22 May 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Tumi 'Stogie T' Molekane won't add his brilliant bars to other people's songs anymore.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The SA hip hop fraternity had a sad wave come through on Tuesday night when Stogie T announced that he decided to no longer offer his verses or feature on other people's songs or albums.

The rapper, who is one of the OGs of the game, took to Twitter to say that there was only one song that was yet to be released where he was featuring, and this song would be the last.

His fans, who were clearly heartbroken, asked the rapper to share his reasons. 

Stogie obliged and explained that he would still invite other artists to feature on his songs but they would know from the onset that he won't be returning the favour.

"Focusing elsewhere. Also it's not the end of collaborations with artists if I invite them but I am just not jumping on your project that's all. It's the difference between getting booked and doing your own productions."

However, the rapper said he was proud of all features he had done since his career took flight and shared a list of some of the songs that are firm faves.

Other rappers who have had the honour of having the brilliant lyricist on their songs also thanked him.

