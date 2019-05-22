Why Stogie T is DONE with featuring on other people's albums
The SA hip hop fraternity had a sad wave come through on Tuesday night when Stogie T announced that he decided to no longer offer his verses or feature on other people's songs or albums.
The rapper, who is one of the OGs of the game, took to Twitter to say that there was only one song that was yet to be released where he was featuring, and this song would be the last.
I am so proud of all the features I have done. There have been some truly iconic ones. What's your favorite song I was featured on?— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) May 21, 2019
His fans, who were clearly heartbroken, asked the rapper to share his reasons.
Stogie obliged and explained that he would still invite other artists to feature on his songs but they would know from the onset that he won't be returning the favour.
"Focusing elsewhere. Also it's not the end of collaborations with artists if I invite them but I am just not jumping on your project that's all. It's the difference between getting booked and doing your own productions."
However, the rapper said he was proud of all features he had done since his career took flight and shared a list of some of the songs that are firm faves.
Here is a list of features you might have heard.— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) May 21, 2019
Manifest - Rich People Problems
Kid X - Medicated
Zoocci - I knew
Lastee - illusions
Da LES - get ready
Blitz the ambassador - Heaven
Deluxe - Leo Messi
Beast - Stay Woke
Ziyon - Cool
Matteo - the Unwilling Passenger
Other rappers who have had the honour of having the brilliant lyricist on their songs also thanked him.
I know mine is up there with the best of them. #StarDustRemix definitely a classic. Thank you T 🙌🏾— Solo (@ThisIsSoloSA) May 21, 2019
I’m so glad that I am a part of this history!!! Thank you for bringing me in the experience 🙏🏾You are the greatest!!!! https://t.co/tBCDrkrQas— #MotswakoSoulMusic 👑 (@KayGizmSoul) May 21, 2019