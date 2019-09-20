Ndlovu Youth Choir headed back home after six weeks of performing in America
Africa's pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir is headed back home after six weeks of giving the world their all on the stage of America's Got Talent.
The group received massive support globally and was praised for making history on the show by being the first act from Africa to reach the finale.
They have had many highlights, even getting positive feedback from Simon Cowell, the show's notoriously hard-to-please judge. After the group's performance in the finale on Wednesday, Cowell said, “I pray that this show changes people's lives and this performance may have just done that.”
Their first performance, a rendition of African Dream launched their success on the show.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the group announced that they will be landing at O.R Tambo airport on Friday afternoon. They have since conveyed messages of gratitude for all the support they have received.
After 6 weeks away we’re going home to our beloved SOUTH AFRICA. SO excited to see all our friends and family. We’ll be landing in Johannesburg on Friday 20/09 at 17:30, DL200 from Atlanta. America, thank you for loving us and we’ll see you soon! #Home #PapAndVleis #agt 🙏🏾🇿🇦🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/dHRnC5CpWw— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) September 19, 2019
One of the choir's fans, Mia Roux, called on the government and media to ensure that the choir gets a hero's welcome at the airport. "@PresidencyZA, please organise a very huge welcome for our beloved choir. They deserve it. Let's make them feel GREAT.”
@Airports_ZA @PresidencyZA please organise a VERY HUGE Welcome home celebration for our beloved @ChoirAfrica and @ralfschmitt100. They deserve it!!! Let's make them feel GREAT. @media24 @Official_SABC1 @SABCNewsOnline @MnetCorporate @vuzutv please be at @ortambo_int!— Mia Roux (@RouxMia) September 19, 2019