Ndlovu Youth Choir headed back home after six weeks of performing in America

Africa's pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir is headed back home after six weeks of giving the world their all on the stage of America's Got Talent.

The group received massive support globally and was praised for making history on the show by being the first act from Africa to reach the finale.

They have had many highlights, even getting positive feedback from Simon Cowell, the show's notoriously hard-to-please judge. After the group's performance in the finale on Wednesday, Cowell said, “I pray that this show changes people's lives and this performance may have just done that.”

Their first performance, a rendition of African Dream launched their success on the show.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the group announced that they will be landing at O.R Tambo airport on Friday afternoon. They have since conveyed messages of gratitude for all the support they have received.