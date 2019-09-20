TshisaLIVE

Ndlovu Youth Choir headed back home after six weeks of performing in America

20 September 2019 - 09:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The Ndlovu Youth Choir is returning home after six weeks of performing on 'America's Got Talent'.
Image: Twitter/Ndlovu Youth Choir

Africa's pride and joy, the Ndlovu Youth Choir is headed back home after six weeks of giving the world their all on the stage of America's Got Talent.

The group received massive support globally and was praised for making history on the show by being the first act from Africa to reach the finale.

They have had many highlights, even getting positive feedback from Simon Cowell, the show's notoriously hard-to-please judge. After the group's performance in the finale on Wednesday, Cowell said, “I pray that this show changes people's lives and this performance may have just done that.” 

Their first performance, a rendition of African Dream launched their success on the show.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the group announced that they will be landing at O.R Tambo airport on Friday afternoon. They have since conveyed messages of gratitude for all the support they have received.

One of the choir's fans, Mia Roux, called on the government and media to ensure that the choir gets a hero's welcome at the airport. "@PresidencyZA, please organise a very huge welcome for our beloved choir. They deserve it. Let's make them feel GREAT.”

